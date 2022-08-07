Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $164.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,953 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $164,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

