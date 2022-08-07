Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $26.19 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,769 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $26,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

NYSE EXR opened at $197.22 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

