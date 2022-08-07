Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $41.97 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $41,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
