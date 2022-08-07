Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $32,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,579.86.

Booking Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,924.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,932.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,142.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

