Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,592 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $343.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.68. The firm has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.