Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.90. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $34.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 41.06% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 82,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

