TELUS Co. (T) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.339 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TSE T opened at C$28.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$39.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.12. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$27.34 and a 52-week high of C$34.65.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$33.50 price target on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.46.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

