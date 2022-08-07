Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,116. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. Teradata has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Teradata by 5,917.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth $224,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

