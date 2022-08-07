Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.83.
Ternium Price Performance
TX stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62.
About Ternium
Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.
