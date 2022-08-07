Terra Price Hits $2.11 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00009098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $269.09 million and $42.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008241 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014903 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
