Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Has $61.16 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 101,962 shares during the quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 104,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 55,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Union Pacific by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 304,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $83,270,000 after acquiring an additional 73,384 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $228.62 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

