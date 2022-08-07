Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Has $91.18 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 2.2% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Moody’s worth $91,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 97.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 454,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,409,000 after buying an additional 224,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $311.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.41. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

