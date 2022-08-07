Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,035 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $137,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 32,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 350,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,705,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 16,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $165.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.