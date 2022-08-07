The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $987.26

Shares of The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 987.26 ($12.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($12.74). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,032.50 ($12.65), with a volume of 112,059 shares trading hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £440.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1,475.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 987.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,011.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The Brunner Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.