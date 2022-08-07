The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.2% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.