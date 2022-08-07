The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.6% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $108,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,428 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $85,881,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 719.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 913,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 801,974 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

NYSE SCHW opened at $69.31 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

