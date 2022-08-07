The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

