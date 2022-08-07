The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of HSBC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 276.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.