The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.81

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.36. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 39,607 shares trading hands.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.82%.
Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
Featured Stories
