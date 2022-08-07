The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.81

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.36. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 39,607 shares trading hands.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.82%.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.