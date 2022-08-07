The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MTW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Manitowoc Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of MTW opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.37.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.