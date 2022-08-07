The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitowoc Stock Down 4.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Manitowoc by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 65,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTW opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.37.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

