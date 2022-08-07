The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.82) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.01) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.23) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 715 ($8.76).

SGE stock opened at GBX 733.20 ($8.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 660.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 685.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.56). The stock has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,618.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 63.14%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

