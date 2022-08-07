The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 3.1% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 264,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 76,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

