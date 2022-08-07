The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.22

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.22 and traded as low as $9.73. The Weir Group shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 5,012 shares traded.

WEGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.22) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.63) to GBX 1,580 ($19.36) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 2,275 ($27.88) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,042.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

