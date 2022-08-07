Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $347.27 million and $13.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00120203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00289153 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038505 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009181 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000139 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

