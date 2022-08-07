Throne (THN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $847,766.00

Throne (THN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Throne has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $847,766.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.00634223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00014744 BTC.
Throne Coin Profile
Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.
Throne Coin Trading
