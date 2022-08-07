TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Financial Comparison

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impala Platinum and TMC the metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $8.46 billion 1.08 $3.07 billion N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Impala Platinum and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 2 1 0 2.33 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 298.51%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A -158.48% -50.62%

Volatility & Risk

Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

(Get Rating)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also owns and operates the Lac des Iles Mine located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

About TMC the metals

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

