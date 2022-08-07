Tokes (TKS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001912 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

