TPI Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer accounts for approximately 1.9% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $247,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,847,000 after buying an additional 349,547 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at $153.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.02. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

