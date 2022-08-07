TPI Fund Managers Ltd Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Medtronic by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,483,000 after buying an additional 505,059 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,608,000 after buying an additional 165,427 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

MDT stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

