TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $32.72 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 4.2% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $32,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $475.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.14. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.