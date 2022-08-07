TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.79.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
