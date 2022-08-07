TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.79.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $56,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

