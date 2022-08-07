TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $108,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,336. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.63. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

