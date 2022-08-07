Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.78

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.78 and traded as low as C$3.78. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.78, with a volume of 901 shares trading hands.

Tree Island Steel Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1.14.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

(Get Rating)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.