Trex (TREX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Trex has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trex stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $140.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on TREX shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,603,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 63,343 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

