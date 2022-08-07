Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 24,069 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 26.4% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $49,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,634. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77.

