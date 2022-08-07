Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,041,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.