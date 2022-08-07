Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,801,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,488,001. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41. The company has a market cap of $221.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

