Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $276,000 in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AVRE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. 16,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.49 and a 12-month high of $56.06.

