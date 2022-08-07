Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,171,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.92. 1,001,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,982. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $154.12.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

