Tribe Reaches Market Cap of $72.01 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Tribe has a total market cap of $72.01 million and $1.91 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00132561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00066390 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

