Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.24. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 4,611 shares changing hands.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 39,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trio-Tech International in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

