TROY Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (TROY)

TROY (TROY) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, TROY has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One TROY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $39.99 million and $3.79 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About TROY

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade.

Buying and Selling TROY

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

