TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $237.89 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,219.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004333 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00131771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067293 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,206,817,183 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

