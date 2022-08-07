TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $237.89 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,219.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003919 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004333 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00131771 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035564 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067293 BTC.
TrueUSD Coin Profile
TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,206,817,183 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
