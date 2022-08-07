Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Down 69.1% Over Last Week

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the US dollar. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.