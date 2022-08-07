Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 14,872 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up 0.6% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,667,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $87,533,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $50,763,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,400,000 after acquiring an additional 428,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,790,000 after acquiring an additional 229,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $80.82 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.