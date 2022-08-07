Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 318.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO opened at $379.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.73 and a 200 day moving average of $384.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

