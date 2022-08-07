Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $189.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.82. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

