Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.05.

BILL stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average is $166.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

