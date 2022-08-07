Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 9,505 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 114,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 73,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 442,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 251,210 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 19,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

NYSE:BMY opened at $72.12 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

