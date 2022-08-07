Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 265.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $209.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.43.

